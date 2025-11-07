BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Desjardins

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s current price.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on shares of BCE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$51.00 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on BCE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.33.

TSE BCE traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,424,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.04. The company has a market cap of C$30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.52. BCE has a 52-week low of C$28.73 and a 52-week high of C$39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

