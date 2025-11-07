Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$190.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$191.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$178.78.

TSE CTC.A traded up C$1.65 on Friday, hitting C$171.99. 271,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$168.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$171.78. The firm has a market cap of C$9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$139.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.39.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.

