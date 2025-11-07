Scotiabank Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$230.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$216.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$181.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$202.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$208.80.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
