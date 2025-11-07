National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded ARC Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.50.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARC Resources Company Profile

Shares of TSE:ARX traded down C$2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.89. 11,185,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.11. The firm has a market cap of C$13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.01. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$22.63 and a 52 week high of C$31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.