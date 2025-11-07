ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.60

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5968 per share on Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

USOI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. 58,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $68.01.

About ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

