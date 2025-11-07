Head-To-Head Comparison: Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF) versus Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) and Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Grocery Outlet has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Lifestyle has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Tokyo Lifestyle”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $4.57 billion 0.26 $39.47 million ($0.05) -243.00 Tokyo Lifestyle $210.12 million 0.06 $6.64 million N/A N/A

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Tokyo Lifestyle.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grocery Outlet and Tokyo Lifestyle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 2 7 3 1 2.23 Tokyo Lifestyle 0 1 0 0 2.00

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $15.73, indicating a potential upside of 29.44%. Given Grocery Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Tokyo Lifestyle.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Tokyo Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet -0.10% 5.86% 2.13% Tokyo Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of Tokyo Lifestyle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Tokyo Lifestyle on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Tokyo Lifestyle

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. It directly operates physical stores in Japan and Hong Kong; online stores in Japan, China, and Korea; and franchise stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

