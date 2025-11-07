Financial Contrast: Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) and Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Monarch Casino & Resort”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharplink Gaming $3.14 million 731.08 $10.10 million ($5.01) -2.39 Monarch Casino & Resort $539.64 million 3.13 $72.77 million $5.54 16.72

Risk and Volatility

Monarch Casino & Resort has higher revenue and earnings than Sharplink Gaming. Sharplink Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monarch Casino & Resort, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sharplink Gaming has a beta of 9.99, suggesting that its stock price is 899% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sharplink Gaming and Monarch Casino & Resort, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharplink Gaming 1 1 4 0 2.50 Monarch Casino & Resort 0 5 2 0 2.29

Sharplink Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $40.80, suggesting a potential upside of 241.14%. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus price target of $94.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.10%. Given Sharplink Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sharplink Gaming is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Sharplink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sharplink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Monarch Casino & Resort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharplink Gaming -3,377.39% -15.93% -15.81% Monarch Casino & Resort 19.26% 19.33% 14.67%

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Sharplink Gaming on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharplink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

