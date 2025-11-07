Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $225.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $154.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised Datadog from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

DDOG traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $191.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,281,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.42, a P/E/G ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $194.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,909,743.76. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock valued at $207,339,763. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 259.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Datadog by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 23.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

