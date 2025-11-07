Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $866,119.73 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total transaction of $866,119.73. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 8,675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,781,079.44. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Morningstar Trading Up 1.8%
Morningstar stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.49. 613,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,982. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.89 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.06.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.68%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
