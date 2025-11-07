Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $866,119.73 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total transaction of $866,119.73. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 8,675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,781,079.44. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.8%

Morningstar stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.49. 613,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,982. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.89 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.68%.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Morningstar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MORN

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.