Kenneth Kencel Buys 20,000 Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Stock

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Kencel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,223.74. The trade was a 71.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.26. 139,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.6%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCDL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

View Our Latest Report on NCDL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 5.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 5.0% in the second quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,292,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 50,507 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.