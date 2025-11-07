Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,507,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,287 shares in the company, valued at $398,428.32. This trade represents a 79.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, October 7th, William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $1,798,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $73.72. 646,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,326. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 614,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.