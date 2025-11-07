Richard Reid Dunbar Sells 2,000 Shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,250. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EGP traded up $3.22 on Friday, reaching $177.71. The stock had a trading volume of 213,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $188.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 35.58%.EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 130.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $183.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

