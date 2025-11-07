Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells 15,561 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) CEO Jerry Baack sold 15,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $258,001.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,189,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,605.38. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BWB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 82,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 67,676 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWB shares. Zacks Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

