Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Here’s Why

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 2,790,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,429,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

DPRO has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Draganfly in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Draganfly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 197.71% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Draganfly Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC grew its holdings in Draganfly by 69.1% in the second quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Draganfly by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection.

