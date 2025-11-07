Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 21.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) rose 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 383.42 and last traded at GBX 379.60. Approximately 22,316,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 998% from the average daily volume of 2,032,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 400.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £688.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

