Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 21.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) rose 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 383.42 and last traded at GBX 379.60. Approximately 22,316,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 998% from the average daily volume of 2,032,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 400.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ceres Power
Ceres Power Trading Down 6.1%
Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Dave Stock: 180% Gain + Q3 Beat = Breakout Setup?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.