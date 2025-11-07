Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) CFO Sells $6,956,250.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Frey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,829. This trade represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.23 and a twelve month high of $287.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $815,013,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $294,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,626,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,040,475,000 after buying an additional 751,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after buying an additional 490,039 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

