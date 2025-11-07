NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.8550. 65,546,572 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 59,670,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NIO from $8.10 to $8.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.20 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in NIO by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 52.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,857,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

