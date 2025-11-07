Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 19.1% – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares fell 19.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 and last traded at GBX 1. 250,657,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 109,855,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23.
Wishbone Gold Stock Down 19.1%
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.67. The company has a market cap of £30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Dave Stock: 180% Gain + Q3 Beat = Breakout Setup?
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.