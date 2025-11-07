FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Chairman Sells $11,132,833.32 in Stock

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 168,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $11,132,833.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.97. 4,029,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,610. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. Fox Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $66.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.35%.FOX’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on FOX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FOX from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Fox Advisors set a $97.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in FOX by 217.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 55.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

