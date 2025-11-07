Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Director Sells $87,041,362.46 in Stock

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) Director Ronda Stryker sold 243,827 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.98, for a total value of $87,041,362.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,978,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,186,751.38. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.74. 1,522,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,350. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

