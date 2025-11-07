Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $456.20 and last traded at $457.9260. Approximately 2,312,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,589,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.51. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.