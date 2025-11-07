Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Kenneth Bate Sells 16,575 Shares

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Bate sold 16,575 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.30, for a total value of $8,027,272.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,256.10. The trade was a 86.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Bate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, August 15th, Kenneth Bate sold 10,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.20, for a total value of $3,652,000.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $489.26. 294,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,963. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $496.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of -1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $287.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.33 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDGL. JMP Securities set a $527.00 price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $266.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $523.00 price target (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.42.

View Our Latest Report on MDGL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 361.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.