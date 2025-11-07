Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Asahi Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

Asahi Glass Trading Down 0.6%

ASGLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. 1,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. Asahi Glass has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.45.

About Asahi Glass

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

