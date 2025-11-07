Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Asahi Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.12%.
Asahi Glass Trading Down 0.6%
ASGLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. 1,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. Asahi Glass has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.45.
About Asahi Glass
