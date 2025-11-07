e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,296,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,348. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.47 and its 200 day moving average is $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.37%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $15,381,495.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,819,612.32. The trade was a 58.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $795,812.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,759.76. This represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 301,060 shares of company stock worth $40,994,733 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

