Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Posts Earnings Results

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Fairfax India Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Fairfax India stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 25,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Fairfax India has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

