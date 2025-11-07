JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 112 to GBX 105 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s current price.

ITV Stock Performance

ITV stock traded up GBX 10.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 77.88. The company had a trading volume of 47,380,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,833,127. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.07. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 61.29 and a 12-month high of GBX 88.90. The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.