Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Continental had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion.

Continental Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Continental stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. Continental has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $9.19.

Get Continental alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTTAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Continental to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Continental

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.