Financial Survey: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) & Huachen AI Parking Management Technology (NASDAQ:HCAI)

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology (NASDAQ:HCAI – Get Free Report) and AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Huachen AI Parking Management Technology and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huachen AI Parking Management Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 AppLovin 1 5 21 1 2.79

AppLovin has a consensus price target of $643.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.74%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Huachen AI Parking Management Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

41.9% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Huachen AI Parking Management Technology and AppLovin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huachen AI Parking Management Technology $40.94 million 0.43 $1.50 million N/A N/A AppLovin $4.71 billion 44.53 $1.58 billion $7.04 88.06

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Huachen AI Parking Management Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Huachen AI Parking Management Technology and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huachen AI Parking Management Technology N/A N/A N/A AppLovin 51.27% 294.76% 47.61%

Summary

AppLovin beats Huachen AI Parking Management Technology on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huachen AI Parking Management Technology

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides smart parking solutions and equipment structural parts. The company products include structural parts, garage structural parts, materials such as customized steel and load bearing steel plates for cubic parking equipment, railroad accessories and other products. It also offers equipment structural parts like conveyor belt components and feeder system parts along with product design consultation and maintenance services for its parking systems. The company was founded on September 30, 2021 and is headquartered in Jiaxing, China.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products. It also offers SparkLabs, which uses app store optimization to enhance ad visibility; AppLovin Exchange, which connects buyers to mobile and CTV devices through a single and direct RTB exchange; and Array, an end-to-end app management suite for mobile operators and end users. In addition, the company operates various free-to-play mobile games. It serves individuals, small and independent businesses, enterprises, advertisers and advertising networks, mobile app publishers, indie studio developers, and internet platforms. AppLovin Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

