CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 2.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $80.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. CocaCola traded as high as $70.87 and last traded at $70.6130. Approximately 25,079,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 16,789,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KO. TD Cowen upped their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In other news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.55%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

