CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 2.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $80.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. CocaCola traded as high as $70.87 and last traded at $70.6130. Approximately 25,079,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 16,789,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.06.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KO. TD Cowen upped their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CocaCola Trading Up 2.2%
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
CocaCola Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.55%.
About CocaCola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
