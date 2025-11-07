Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.550-4.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.33. 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $205,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

