Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $120.88. 11,559,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $75,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 196,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,592,872.82. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $30,318,920.00. Following the sale, the director owned 468,015 shares in the company, valued at $60,125,887.05. The trade was a 33.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

