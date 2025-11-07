The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target to $82.00

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

XYZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Block from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

NYSE:XYZ traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,385,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.73. Block has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Block had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $30,356.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 126,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,284.62. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at $42,871,680. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 119,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,052,531 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,105,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

