Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.74.

NTRA stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.28. Natera has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $203.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,255,314.60. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Fesko sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total transaction of $177,674.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 150,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,830.54. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,889 shares of company stock worth $43,232,062. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Natera by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 44.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,125,000 after buying an additional 3,263,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,749,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,375,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,298,000 after acquiring an additional 732,156 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

