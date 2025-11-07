Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Given New $27.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Primo Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Primo Brands Price Performance

PRMB traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $14.45. 52,397,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,833. Primo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. Primo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Primo Brands

In other Primo Brands news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek acquired 8,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $199,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 586,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,142,737.88. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $298,096.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 125,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,601. The trade was a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,685 shares of company stock worth $595,770. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primo Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Primo Brands by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,704,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,327 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 19,602,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,615,000 after buying an additional 14,578,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,089,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,551,000 after buying an additional 971,939 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Primo Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,019,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Primo Brands by 2,486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,867,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

