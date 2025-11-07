Wells Fargo & Company Cuts DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $12.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.18. 6,022,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,049. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.33 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 65.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 175.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

