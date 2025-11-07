Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $137.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $167.00 price objective on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $173.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8%

CDTX traded up $5.75 on Friday, hitting $104.39. 955,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $121.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $29,795.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,935.48. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 255.7% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,500,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,600 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,234,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 91.7% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,311,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after buying an additional 627,149 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 167.6% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 990,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after buying an additional 620,046 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,868,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

