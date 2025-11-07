Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Stock

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SharkNinja from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.37. 2,142,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $128.51. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.48.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.SharkNinja’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.