Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $14.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 22.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,034,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,531. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.51. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 20.51%.The firm had revenue of $249.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,725.21. This trade represents a 10.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 64,467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $4,457,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 604.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 57,635 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

