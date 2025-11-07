DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $229.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.55 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 29.15% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. DigitalOcean updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.000-2.050 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,368. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DigitalOcean from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price target on DigitalOcean and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $414,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,587,849.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in DigitalOcean by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 49.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 170.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 214,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

