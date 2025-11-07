DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCNGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $229.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.55 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 29.15% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. DigitalOcean updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.000-2.050 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,368. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DigitalOcean from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price target on DigitalOcean and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOCN

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $414,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,587,849.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in DigitalOcean by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 49.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 170.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 214,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Articles

Earnings History for DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.