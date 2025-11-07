Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 3,669,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of $851.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 340,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 531.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 88,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

