Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $405.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.03 million. Clear Channel Outdoor updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CCO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. 2,589,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,731. The company has a market capitalization of $931.90 million, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $1.75 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.35 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $14,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,197,491 shares in the company, valued at $46,553,164.83. The trade was a 23.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 177,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,729 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,864.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 234,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 222,853 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

