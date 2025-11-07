Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 2% on Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $275.74 and last traded at $279.70. 21,839,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 23,443,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.34.

Specifically, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total value of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,584.61. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank set a $336.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

