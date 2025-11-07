GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $576.89 and last traded at $575.6120. Approximately 2,811,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,399,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $550.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $603.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.47.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $31,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

