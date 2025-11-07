CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.02 and last traded at $104.01. 24,622,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 22,963,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $58.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HC Wainwright raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised CoreWeave from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.24.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,672,053.60. This represents a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,641,792 shares of company stock worth $4,580,958,146 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.