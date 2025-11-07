ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $996.82 and last traded at $1,016.96. Approximately 1,800,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,686,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,029.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $399.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $947.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $813.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 25.3% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,978,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3,297.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.