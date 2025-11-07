Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $232.35 and last traded at $239.1520. Approximately 20,348,413 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 15,439,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.80.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 178,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 75.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 209,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,013,000 after acquiring an additional 90,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

