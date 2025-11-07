Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 48000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Snipp Interactive Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.
About Snipp Interactive
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
