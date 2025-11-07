Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $275.19 and last traded at $278.83. Approximately 34,156,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 35,952,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.75.

Specifically, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,584.61. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,567.20. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 27th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,944,208,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $4,317,606,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17,667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 51.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,607,232,000 after buying an additional 10,843,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

