Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 7th (AORT, ARQ, ASPN, AVPT, BVN, CELH, CPRX, DDOG, DKNG, FROG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 7th:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $51.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $27.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $150.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $168.00 to $123.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.50 to $15.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $175.00 to $171.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $25.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $88.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $126.00 to $130.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $399.00 to $428.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $136.00 to $138.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $280.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $34.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $46.10 to $46.80. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

