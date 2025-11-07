Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 7th (AORT, ARQ, ASPN, AVPT, BVN, CELH, CPRX, DDOG, DKNG, FROG)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 7th:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $51.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $27.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $150.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $168.00 to $123.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.50 to $15.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $175.00 to $171.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $25.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $88.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $126.00 to $130.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $399.00 to $428.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $136.00 to $138.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $280.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $34.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $46.10 to $46.80. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

