Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WIZZ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,100 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,250 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,134.

WIZZ traded down GBX 18.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 980. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,571. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 968.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,818. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,174.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,284.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

